Remembering Bhupinder Singh: Revisit his 5 best tracks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh, best known for his songs such as 'Do Deewane Shaher Mein' and 'Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga', passed away on Monday at the age of 82.

The late singer gave the Indian Music Industry many melodious songs, ranging from the classic "Dil Dhoondta Hai" from 1975's 'Mausam', to the more upbeat "Hothon Pe Aisi Baat" from Jewel Thief. Although the singer is no more amongst us anymore, his music lives on!

Let's take a look at some of his most popular and beloved songs.

1. Hothon Pe Aisi Baat



This upbeat Sachin Dev Burman song features two musical legends in the form of Lata Mangeshkar and Bhupinder Singh. Their enchanting voices blended flawlessly to produce a sensational, rousing track. One of the most popular numbers of its time, this song has craved a special place in people's hearts.

2. Dil Dhoondta Hai



'Dil Dhoondta Hai' was composed by Madan Mohan and written by Gulzar. The soulful song from 1975's 'Mausam', brings out the sad, almost mournful side of Bhupinder Singh's voice.



3. Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman



This romantic ballad, sung to perfection by Lata Mangeshkar and Bhupinder Singh, was filmed on Mithun Chakraborty and Zarina Wahab. The music was composed by RD Burman, and the lyrics were written by Gulzar.

4. Karoge Yaad Toh



This famous song from the 1984 film 'Bazaar' was crooned by the late singer and garnered him a lot of applause. The song was composed by Mohammed Zahur Khayyam and the lyrics were penned by Bashar Nawaz.

5. Huzoor Is Kadar Bhi



Bhupinder Singh's powerful vocals brought Rahul Dev Burman's composition to life in the 1983 film 'Masoom' which starred Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah. (ANI)

