Varun Dhawan, Remo D'Souza, Lizelle and Shraddha Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Remo D'Souza renews vows with wife Lizell on 20th wedding anniversary

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 21:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Filmmaker and choreographer Remo D'Souza renewed his wedding vows with wife Lizelle on their 20th wedding anniversary at a church.
Actor Varun Dhawan, who is working with Remo D'Souza in movie 'Street Dancer 3D' extended wishes to the couple and posted a humorous tweet along with a picture. Co-star Shraddha Kapoor also attended the ceremony.
Shraddha also shared a picture from the celebrations where she can be seen striking a perfect picture pose with Varun, Remo, and Lizell.
In the picture, Remo can be seen clad in grey trousers and a pink shirt. Lizelle, on the other hand, made a pretty picture in a peach-pink gown.
"20 year anniversary! Congratulations again Remo D'Souza and Lizelle," she captioned.

While Varun said, "Congratulations @remodsouza & @lizelleremodsouza . Log ek baar Nahi kartey aapney 3 times kar li. I guess 3 is lucky ," he wrote alongside the picture.

Apart from the two stars, the unverified account of Lizelle also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories while giving a glimpse of the special day for the couple.
She shared a picture with her two boys and wrote, "Thanks Danish Hamirani for making my boys look so good."

