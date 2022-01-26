Republic Day 2022: Hrithik Roshan urges people to strive to uplift

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a meaningful message for everyone.

"Wishing my fellow Indians an empowering #RepublicDay! Let us continue to believe in our collective conscience, and strive to uplift and co-exist. Jai Hind," he wrote on Twitter.





Hrithik is truly responsible for invoking a sense of patriotism among people with his film 'Lakshya'. It is a coming-of-age story of a young, carefree man (Hrithik) who finds his purpose when he joins the army. The film failed at the box office but acquired a cult status over the years.

The actor is now all set to come up with 'Fighter', which is touted as India's first-ever aerial action genre film. (ANI)

