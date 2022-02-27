'Resident Evil' actor Milla Jovovich 'heartbroken' over Russia-Ukraine crisis

Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): Ukrainian-American actor Milla Jovovich has shared that she is "heartbroken and dumbstruck" over the Russian military operation in her home country.

According to Page Six, Jovovich recently shared a lengthy Instagram post about trying to "process the events" in her birthplace. She wrote, "My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding."

The 'Resident Evil' star went on to explain that she has close ties to both Russia and Ukraine.

"My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them," she added.



"I remember the war in my father's homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never-ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears," Jovovich concluded.

The 46-year-old actor also included a link to organizations that are aiding the people of Ukraine.

Jovovich was born in the country's capital, Kyiv to a Russian mother and Serbian father and spent much of her early childhood in Moscow, her mother's native city.

In 1980, when she was five, the family left the Soviet Union and moved to London before eventually settling in Los Angeles.

As per Page six, other celebs who have spoken up in support of Ukraine include Ashton Kutcher who is married to Ukrainian-born actor Mila Kunis. (ANI)

