Respect to all fighters and stuntmen who work in action films: Tiger Shroff

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Actor Tiger Shroff, who is widely appreciated as an action hero, took to social media on Tuesday and paid his respect to all the stuntmen who work in the action films.

Sharing some clips from the shoot of his film 'Baaghi', where the actor is seen doing action sequence with stuntmen, the 30-year-old star took to Instagram to address these fighters as the 'real heroes.'



Along with behind the scenes video, he took to the captions and wrote:" Highest respect to all the fighters and stuntmen who work in action films all over the world"

The 'War' actor concluded the post by saying: "As an action hero if there's one thing I've learned, is that the guys reacting to my hits and/or taking them are the real heroes. #baaghi #bts #throwback."

Tiger Shroff has grabbed the title of action hero popularly after playing the main lead in the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi', where he is showcasing his chiseled body performing some daredevil action sequences. (ANI)

