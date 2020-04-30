'Rest in peace Chintu uncle': Bollywood remembers Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Bollywood actors on Thursday mourned the demise of legendary star Rishi Kapoor, extending their condolences to the family of the versatile actor, who left a mark in people's lives with his acting and lively nature.

Salman Khan took to Twitter and shared a tweet praying for the family of the late star. He tweeted, "Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends..."

Vicky Kaushal shared a heartwarming picture with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor while remembering the late star.

The 'Sanju' star took to Instagram and shared that he feels shattered and heartbroken to hear about the demise of Kapoor, and wrote, " Absolutely shattered and heartbroken to wake up to the news of the loss of Rishi Kapoor Ji, one of the liveliest persons amongst us. The last time when I met him in NY, he was fighting the battle like a boss, with Neetu Ma'm by his side and a smile on his face. This is utterly tragic and incomprehensible. My condolences to Ranbir, Neetu Ma'm and the entire family. May his soul be resting in peace and raising a toast to a life well lived with the Gods in heaven."



Reminiscing the memories with his 'Chintu uncle', Varun Dhawan shared a picture from 2012 flick 'Student Of The Year,' that captured a moment in between Varun, Rishi and Siddharth Malhotra. Along with the picture, he wrote," I was just in awe facing him in a scene. Sid and I would always discuss that we shouldn't mess up our lines. He was a professional and always loving rip Chintu uncle."



Dhawan also shared a picture of Kapoor from his younger days with a broken heart emoji.



Thanking him for the memories, Sonakshi Sinha took to Twitter and remembered the late star by sharing a picture with him. She tweeted, "Rest in peace Rishi uncle, thank you for the memories...you will be missed."



Rishi's 'Student of the Year' and 'Kapoor and Sons' co-star Siddharth Malhotra took to Instagram, expressing the pain of losing 'the gem of an actor.' The picture shows Rishi and Siddharth engrossed in a conversation. Along with the picture, he wrote," Indian cinema has lost a gem today. I'm just heartbroken. Rishi Ji's warmth & zest for life will be remembered by all of us who have had the privilege to work with him. I will forever treasure our post-shoot chats. My prayers are with the Kapoor family in this tough time."



Kapoor's 'Housefull 2' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture of the star. Along with the picture she wrote," I will never forget our shoot days from Housefull 2. It was an honour to work with you, sir... Rest in peace, Rishi Ji"



Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a heart-touching throwback picture with her 'Bewakoofiyan' co-star pecking a kiss on his cheek. Along with the picture. She wrote, "Rest in peace Chintu uncle.. All my love to you. I'm so sorry we all couldn't say bye properly."



Rishi passed away at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement.



Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan was the first to announce the demise of the 67-year-old with whom he worked in blockbusters like 'Amar Akbar Anthony' and 'Coolie'.



Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with numerous iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others. (ANI)

