Revisiting Surekha Sikri's iconic roles on her birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Late actor Surekha Sikri was undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. She began her film career in 1978 in the film 'Kissaa Kursee Kaa' but she became a household name after her brilliant performance as 'Dadisa' in the TV show 'Balika Vadhu'.

Ahead of the late actor's birth anniversary, let's revisit some of her most memorable on-screen roles.

Tamas



Govind Nihalani directed the period television film based on Bhisham Sahni's Hindi novel. It was based on the heartbreaking circumstances of millions of people during the 1947 partition. Sikri played Rajo and for her powerful performance, she won her first National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Mammo



In Shyam Benegal's Muslim trilogy, Surekha Sikri essayed the role of a grandmother of the protagonist ( played by Amit Phalke). In an unexpected encounter, she meets her long-lost sister, Mammo (Farida Jalal). For her amazing performance, she was honoured with a National Film Award.

Zubeidaa





In this film, Sikri reprised her role as Fayyazi, alongside Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, and Manoj Bajpayee. And again was appreciated for her acting.

Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro



Even the short roles or cameo never mattered when it came to Sikri's acting. Saeed Akhtar Mirza's film revolved around the impact of Hindutva extremism on minorities. In this Sikri was incredible as Amina, even though she had to appear much older.

Badhaai Ho



'Badhaai Ho' is a fun ride with some rib-tickling comedy. It narrates the story of the embarrassment faced by a family when Ayushmann's mother, played by Neena Gupta, becomes pregnant at an older age. Apart from the storyline, what caught the attention was Sikri's role as a cool grandmother in the movie.

Born on April 19, 1945 in Uttar Pradesh, Surekha Sikri was always passionate about the Arts. She graduated from the National School of Drama (NSD) in 1971.

She will always be remembered through the characters she played and the lives she touched. The actor, whose last screen appearance was in the Netflix anthology 'Ghost Stories' (2020), died on Friday morning at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest. (ANI)

