Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude for receiving 'love', 'warmth' on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who turned a year older on Friday, thanked her fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for showering her with immense love on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea wrote, "Thankyou for all the love and warmth on my birthday!Love is healing.Love gives me strength.#gratitude #rhenew."

Alongside the thank you note, she shared a few sunkissed pictures of herself. In the pictures, she is seen exuding happy vibes.





She is seen wearing a white angelic dress with her tresses left loose.

Seems like Rhea is picking up pieces and 'rhenewing' her life after all the controversy that she was surrounded with during the last two years.

For unversed, Rhea and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship at the time latter was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Days after his death, the late actor's father filed an FIR against Rhea. Accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering, Sushant's father demanded legal action against her.

The case was soon transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also got involved to investigate accusations of money laundering and drugs. After two months, in September 2020, Rhea and her younger brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the NCB. Rhea spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rummy Jafry's film Chehre, which was released in 2021. She was seen alongside Emran Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

