Rhea Chakraborty looks stunning as she channels her inner 'butterfly'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): 'Jalebi' actor Rhea Chakraborty has been quite active on her Instagram account lately and is regularly posting her recent looks for all her followers.

The actor took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to post a set of pictures in a purple embroidered lehenga. Looking ethereal in soft and dewy makeup, she tied her hair in a loose bun.





Rhea confidently flaunted her tall figure in the gorgeous photos.





'Dangal' star Fatima Sana Shaikh reacted to the picture with heart emojis.



Rhea had recently returned to work after two years. She posted about the same too.



She was last seen in the Rumy Jafry directorial, 'Chehre', which boasted of actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi among others. (ANI)

