Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): On Sushant Singh Rajput's 2nd death anniversary, his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty remembered him in an Instagram post. Rhea shared a bunch of pictures with the late actor and wrote, "Miss you every day." In the first picture, Rhea is pouting and Sushant is smiling away, looking at the other side.



In the next one, Rhea is seen smiling at Sushant as he sits candidly in the grass.



In the third picture, Sushant is seen smiling as Rhea gives him a peck on his cheek.





And lastly, Sushant is seen carrying Rhea in his arms as they enjoy the rain.



Rhea and Sushant were in a relationship at the time he was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Days after his death, the late actor's father filed an FIR against Rhea. Accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering, Sushant's father demanded legal action against her. The case was soon transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also got involved to investigate accusations of money laundering and drugs.

After two months, in September 2020, Rhea and her younger brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the NCB. Rhea spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail.



On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rummy Jafry's film Chehre, which was released in 2021. She was seen alongside Emran Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier this year, she shared a video of herself from a recording studio and told her fans that she has returned to work after 2 years. (ANI)

