Rhea Kapoor shares unseen picture of father Anil Kapoor from her wedding day

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Anil Kapoor received a plethora of wishes as he turned 65 on Friday, but it was his younger daughter Rhea Kapoor's special note that caught fans' attention on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea shared a never-before-seen picture of the father-daughter duo from her wedding album.

In the picture, just like any other father, Anil was also teary-eyed at his daughter's bidaai.



Sharing the picture, Rhea wrote, "Happy birthday to my Soul Twin. @anilskapoor I love you more than I can ever tell you. Best friends forever."



Rhea got married to long-time beau Karan Boolani on August 14 this year at the residence of her father Anil Kapoor in Mumbai's Juhu. Their wedding ceremonies were attended by family members and close friends. (ANI)

