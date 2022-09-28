Richa-Ali's wedding menu to have famous 'Natraj ki chaat', 'Rajouri Garden ke chole bhature'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding preparations are in full swing.

As the pre-wedding festivities will be held in Delhi, the couple has decided to give their guests 'Dilliwala' treatment at the celebrations.

According to a source, guests will get to taste the best cuisines from the National Capital. The wedding menu will include the famous Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature and Natraj Ki Chaat among other dishes.



Richa who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi, has a special connection to the city having grown up there. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things.

Speaking about the outfits, the pre-wedding functions will have Richa adorn outfits custom made by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra and Ali will be seen in an elegant dapper outfits by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil.

The decor for the two venues -- for sangeet and cocktail -- will be in mostly nature-inspired and in shades of green, reflecting actors' love for nature.

One of the pre-wedding venues is Richa's friend's home sprawling lawns where she will have her mehendi and sangeet. The place has a nostalgia value as it's close to where she studied.

The duo was initially meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions and lockdowns, the wedding was positioned twice over. They first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 and soon fell in love. (ANI)

