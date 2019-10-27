Richa Chadda lauds Delhiites for going cracker-free

New Delhi (India), Oct 27 (ANI): Actor Richa Chadda, who celebrated the festival of lights in the national capital on Sunday, has appreciated the people for creating less pollution by going cracker-free.

The actor also praised Delhi government for organising a mega laser show and other cultural activities at Connaught Place.

"In Delhi. More lights, less pollution this time! Thank you, smart people, of Dilli. Kudos ALSO to the Delhi Government tho. This free for all, light and laser show in the heart of the city is genius!," tweeted Richa.

The 32-year-old actor criticised those who didn't observe the festival in an eco-friendly manner by calling them "fools".

"Not fully cracker free tho... cuz Nevertheless, some fools persist!" continued the actor, who is currently basking in the success of 'Section 375'.

In the laser show, thousands of people including elderly and children thronged the Central Park to witness the spectacle on the inaugural day of the four-day event titled -- Dilli ki Diwali.

The event was kickstarted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday.

On the work front, 'Masaan' actor will soon be essaying a role in sports-drama 'Panga' featuring Kangana Ranaut as a Kabaddi player.

Apart from them, the film will also feature Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, and Neena Gupta in the pivotal roles.

'Panga' is scheduled to release next year on January 24. (ANI)

