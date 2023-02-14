Richa Chadda leaves everyone in splits with her valentine post for Ali Fazal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda are not together on Valentine's day. But they have wished each other on social media and set some major couple goals. Especially, Richa raised the bar with her hilarious reel video, in which, she enacted the iconic 'choti' from the film 'Naseeb Apna Apna' (1986).

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ali posted a reel video saying "I miss You, Richa". In the caption, Ali wrote "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY MY LOVE! @therichachadha ! Aise bahaane izhaar ke ... over dukhi zamaane intezaar ke. .. (any day) tu kisi reel se guzarti hai... main kisi Phone sa thharthharaata hooooooooonn!!!! Jaldi aata hoon." Ali is in Los Angeles for his work commitments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)



Richa kept her surprise intact then and replied to Ali's post saying, "Oh just you wait! I also made something for you 'feels' since you're away. it's nothing like this which makes me nervous. but just adding some finishing touches. #KeepingthingsinterestingIsee"

And then it happened. Richa posted a reel video where she is singing , "Bhala Hai Bura Hai Jaisa Bhi Hai, Mera pati mera devata hain..." Interestingly, Richa put on the exact make-up and sported the iconic braid that the actor Raadhika Sarathkumar had in the original movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)



Richa's post was adored by celebs.



Ali reacted to the post and wrote, "Hahahahahahhaahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha". Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Zakir Khan, and Mallika Dua lapped the post with funny emojis.



On the work front, Richa is returning with the original cast of 'Fukrey 3'. The film would not star Ali Fazal this time. (ANI)