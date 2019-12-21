Richa Chadda unveiled another poster of 'Panga'

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Richa Chadda on Saturday shared a new poster of her upcoming movie 'Panga' along with Kangana Ranaut.

The 'Fukrey' fame, Richa hopped on to Instagram to share the poster of the forthcoming sports-drama along with a caption that read "Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Jaya aur Meenu; inki dosti ki kahaani hum sab se judi hai. Trailer out on 23rd December 2019 #Pangastories."

Sitting on stairs, holding the tea glass in hand, and smiling from within, the poster has the two Bollywood stars, Kangana and Richa completely in their character.



Earlier today, Neena Gupta who will also be seen playing a significant role in the movie, too shared another poster of the new outing where Ranaut, Gupta, and singer Jassi Gill, were seen sitting on a sofa and smiling their hearts out.

Kangana is essaying the role of the Kabbadi player Jaya Nigam in the movie that accounts the triumphs and struggle of the player.

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Panga' is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020. (ANI)

