Richa Chaddha, Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375' to now release in September

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:43 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): The release of Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375 has been postponed and the film will now release on September 13.
Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit big screens on August 2.
Along with the two, Rahul Bhat, Meera Chopra are also a part of the film directed by Ajay Bahl.
Announcing the news on his Twitter handle, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Release date finalized... Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha... Section375 to release on 13 Sept 2019... Costars Rahul Bhat and Meera Chopra... Directed by Ajay Bahl... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak."

This is the first time that the two actors are coming together to share screen space.
The film went on floors on January 14 and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.
'Section 375' of the Indian Penal Code deals with 'rape'. (ANI)

