Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding to be eco-friendly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot now and while there have been a lot of speculations about how the wedding is going to be we have some details about the much-awaited Shaadi!

Well, Richa and Ali's wedding is going to be a sustainable one. The soon-to-be wedded couple is known for their love for nature and the environment.

The duo has been vocal on various platforms and occasions talking about the conservation of the environment.

So naturally, the couple took a pledge to wed in a way that doesn't leave environmentally toxic traces after. The couple has jointly decided to put in efforts with the help of their teams who are planning their wedding to make all the events eco-friendly.

In simple terms, this means that small efforts here and there like including decor using natural elements recycled or repurposed wood and sustainable items are going to be put in place.

Richa and Ali are also focusing on reducing food wastage at all of their wedding functions by curating food experiences that are more sustainable and have hired experts who can help them in doing so. The teams across have been briefed to minimise plastic waste and use recyclable plastic during the functions.

On Wednesday, a picture of the couple's wedding invite went viral.



The wedding invite features a kitschy rendition of both Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal riding bicycles. The invite is designed in the shape of a matchbox and the text printed on it reads "Couple Matches."

The duo's friend Puneet Gupta has designed the invite.

Puneet Gupta, Richa and Ali's friend who designed the card said, "The Save the date is about celebrating being an 80's kid and taking inspiration from Vintage Indian poster art. It is also kind of interesting to do a very different and quirky take on the couple along with a retro twist and a touch of Bollywood."

Richa and Ali are expected to get married on October 4 in Mumbai.

Their wedding festivities will begin on September 30. There are likely to be three pre-wedding functions - Cocktail, Sangeet, and Mehendi. All three functions, as revealed by our source, are likely to be held in New Delhi. Although the outfit Richa is going to be wearing for her wedding isn't known to us yet, the jewellery has been picked from Bikaner.

For the Delhi functions, the actress' jewellery is being custom-made by a 175 old jeweller family from Bikaner. The Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 and soon fell in love. (ANI)

