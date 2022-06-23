Richa Chadha celebrates 10 years of 'Gangs of wasseypur'!

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): As the popular film, 'Gangs of Wasseypur' clocked 10 years on Wednesday, Richa Chadha strolled down memory lane and shared a post on her social media.

The 'Madam Chief Minister' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video celebrating 10 years of her film 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

Sharing the video, Richa penned down an emotional note, she wrote, "Celebrating 10 years since the birth of this modern classic! Not a day goes by when I don't think about the impact this film has had on the landscape of Indian Cinema, and my life."

"I am so grateful to have been a part of it. Loads of love to the team. The film did give a LOT of talent to the film industry. #10yearsofgangsofwasseypur #gangsofwasseypur #humbleneginnings", she added.



The video showcase the BTS moments of the movie and its cast. The video depicts the glimpses of Jaideep Ahlawat, Manoj Bajpayee, and the director of the movie Anurag Kashyap.

In the beginning of the movie, there is a clip of Richa's interview, she was seen saying the movie is not only different but also has a message to convey and people will be whistling after watching this film.



Anurag Kashyap directorial is based on a real-life story, the film revolves around a gangster, who clashes with a coal mining mafia.

Featuring an ensemble cast with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadda and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the first installment of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was released on June 22, 2012. The Kashyap revenge drama has been one of the blockbuster films to come out of Indian cinema in the last decade.

On the work front, Richa has many projects in her kitty. The actor will next be seen in 'Fukrey 3'. For the unversed, 'Fukrey 3' went on floors in Mumbai on March 3. A pivotal part of the film was also shot in the national capital. The comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

The first part was released in 2013 and the sequel 'Fukrey Returns' came out in 2017. (ANI)