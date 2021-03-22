Richa Chadha excited to reunite with 'Fukrey' gang for upcoming installment

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Richa Chadha on Monday expressed her excitement on reuniting with her 'Fukrey' team for the third installment of the comedy franchise.

The 'Section 375' actor took to her Twitter handle and shared a boomerang clip, that showed a box of presents that she received from the upcoming movie's production house, Excel Entertainment.

Along with the clip, she tweeted, "Wow @excelmovies! Thank you for this lovely surprise Red heart! So excited to get back with the gang on Fukr3y. Can't wait! Flexed biceps @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @MrigLamba."





Apart from Richa, the hit franchise 'Fukrey' stars actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Ali Fazal. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment the first installment of the movie was released in 2013 emerging out as a blockbuster, which was followed by a sequel in 2017.

Richa was last seen in the movie 'Madam Chief Minister', and had recently announced her production venture 'Girls Will Be Girls', along with her boyfriend and actor Ali Fazal. She will also be starring in Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming series, 'Six Suspects' opposite 'Scam 1992' fame actor Pratik Gandhi. (ANI)

