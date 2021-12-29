Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares picture of her late father, father-in-law

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lost her father-in-law Shrawan Sahni a few days ago, took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday to share a throwback picture featuring the latter with late star Rishi Kapoor.

In the image, Riddhima's father Rishi Kapoor can be seen sharing smiles with Shrawan Sahni.





For the unversed, Shrawan Sahni, father of renowned businessman Bharat Sahni, breathed his last on December 27.

Bharat also paid homage to his father with an emotional post on his Instagram handle.

"My dad my hero.....Love you always and forever," he wrote, adding his childhood image with his father.



Last year, Riddhima had lost her father Rishi Kapoor to cancer. The 'Bobby' actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. (ANI)

