Riddhima Kapoor's Birthday: Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor poured a wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani turned a year older on Thursday, and Bollywood celebrities and family members poured wishes on social media on her special day.

Celebrities and family members including her mother Neetu Kapoor, cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, and friend Manish Malhotra took to their Instagram and wished their beloved "Ridz".

Mother Neetu Kapoor wished her daughter and wrote "On your birthday I just want to thank god for you !!! I thank you for our daily breakfast chats .. for constantly staying connected for making me feel wanted n special every single day !!! For Your love n warmth which is so pure n heartwarming!! Love you so so much kuks."



Kareena took to her Instagram Story and shared a black and white glamorous picture with Riddhima. Along with it, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Ridz."





Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture with her cousin in which they can be seen looking absolutely gorgeous.

"Happy birthday Ridzz!," Karisma wrote, adding heart red and yellow stickers.



Designer Manish Malhotra, who often socialises with the birthday girl, posted a glamourous selfie with her on his Instagram Story and penned, "Happy birthday dearest gorgeoussssss."



For the unversed, Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer. (ANI)

