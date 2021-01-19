Rise and Shine: Malaika Arora shares sultry pool picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Channelling her Tuesday thoughts to fans Bollywood diva Malaika Arora treated her fans to stunning pool picture on social media.

The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' actor took to Instagram to share a stunning close-up picture of herself exiting the swimming pool, in which the camera focuses on her eyes.

In the picture, where Arora looks alluring and is seen sporting a no make-up look with kohl-rimmed eyes while she effortlessly poses for the lens with her wet hair.





Taking to the captions of the post that garnered more than one lakh likes within a few hours of being posted, the 47-year-old wrote, "Rise n shine .... n have a lovely n healthy day" with smiling sun and shining star emoticons.

In awe of the stunning photo, fans left red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. (ANI)

