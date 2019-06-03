Raj Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor, fans remember legendary actor Raj Kapoor on 31st death anniversary

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 13:42 IST

New Delhi (India), Jun 2 (ANI): It was on this day in the year 1988 when the greatest showman of Hindi cinema Raj Kapoor passed away, leaving behind some iconic films and memorable characters that are cherished even today.
Remembering his late father today, the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who is in New York for medical treatment for the past eight months, paid homage to him on Twitter.
"But we will always be yours! Khyber 14 1924 (Peshawar )- June 2 1988 (New Delhi)," he tweeted.

Shatrughan Sinha who worked with Raj Kapoor in the film 'Khaan Dost' also paid tribute to the late actor.
"Floral tributes, remembrances, salutes for the exceptionally powerful actor, director in the history of Indian Cinema #RajKapoor. He established himself at an extremely young age with his own studio & debut film 'Aag' as a director. He was known for his ostentatious style of film," Shatrughan tweeted.

Raj Kapoor established his own studio, RK Studio and became the youngest director of his time with his directorial debut, 'Aag'.
West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee also tweeted on the death anniversary of the late actor.
"Tribute to Raj Kapoor, legendary actor and director, and Debendra Mohan Bose, veteran physicist, on their death anniversaries," she wrote.

Raj Kapoor was born on December 1924 in Khyber, Peshawar and breathed his last in June 1988 in New Delhi.
Actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor won three National Awards, and 11 Filmfare trophies, and was conferred with the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke awards.
Meanwhile, Twitterverse also paid tribute to one of the greatest Bollywood superstars.
"The Greatest Showman #RajKapoor was a supremely talented artist in all aspects of film making. He is also known as the #CharlieChaplin of Hindi cinema, as he often made films based on the common man's life & showed the protagonist to be happy & positive," tweeted one user.

Paying tribute to late Raj, another user wrote, "Tributes to the greatest showman Indian Cinema has seen #RajKapoor on his death anniversary. As a kid still remembers, post his sad demise on 2nd June 1987, DDNational showed all his movies back-to-back for 3-4 days. Kal khel mein hum ho na ho, gardish mein taare rahenge sada."

" I am a traveller ; but comes once... i sing & dance to fill your heart with joy & then i go away... knowing you have had a hearty laugh "- Raj Kapoor ( 14 dec 1924 - 2 June 1988 )," tweeted another fans of the late actor.

Last month, the iconic RK Films & Studios in Mumbai, film studio of yesteryear actor and filmmaker late Raj Kapoor, was purchased by Godrej Properties for real estate development.
It was set up by the legendary actor in 1948, a year after India gained Independence from the British Raj. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:09 IST

