Rishi Kapoor heads home after treatment in New York

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Rishi Kapoor who was in New York for treatment of an unknown medical condition is finally heading back to India after staying there for almost a year.

Wishing Rishi and his wife Neetu Kapoor, who was staying with the actor, a safe trip, Anupam Kher tweeted that he has mixed feelings as the couple leaves the city for home.

Anupam who used to meet the couple in New York often is going to miss them 'terribly'. Previously, Anupam had shared a picture of the couple as he hosted a dinner for them.

"Dearest #NeetuKapoor and @chintskap!! Here is wishing you a safe trip back to India after being in New York for almost a year. I have mixed feelings. I am happy & sad at the same time. I am going to miss you terribly. We had a great time together. Thank you. Love & prayers," he tweeted.



Earlier, Rishi made a confession that apparently showed his eagerness to come back home.

"Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan)for so long,you don't get to see much of the sky.Yesterday was by the riverside,saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home, loved that annoyance.I guess it meant freedom and getting back home," he tweeted.



Rishi was visited by a slew of Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, and Javed Akhtar among others during his stay in New York. (ANI)

