Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (image courtesy: Instagram)
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (image courtesy: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor receives special guests in New York

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:29 IST

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is in New York for medical treatment, is having a great time with family and friends from the film fraternity.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who were earlier shooting for their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' in Varanasi, took some time out for family and jetted off to New York. Also catching up with the actors were Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya.
Neetu Kapoor shared the adorable pictures on her Instagram where everybody is smiling and posing for the camera.
"Your family is your whole world [?] so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments," she captioned the pictures.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Your family is your whole world ?? so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments ??????

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Jun 23, 2019 at 9:51pm PDT


In the pictures, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara are also striking a pose with Neetu and Rishi.
Rishi had a star-studded guest list, who visited to inquire about his health. Deepika Padukone, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Priyanka Chopra, and many others met the veteran during his treatment.
Rishi has been seeking medical treatment for an unknown health condition. He had shared the news on his Twitter handle last September and added that he would be back in India soon.
On the work front, Rishi Kapoor last appeared in 'Mulk' and 'Rajma Chawal'. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:41 IST

Jordyn Woods thinks Tristan Thompsoncheating scandal wasn't "big...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian, who is reeling over her ex and NBA player Tristan Thompson and model Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, recently revealed that Jordyn didn't think it was "a big deal."

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:23 IST

Shraddha Kapoor enjoying 'Saaho' shoot in snow-clad mountains

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying her time shooting in Europe for the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Saaho'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:02 IST

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are "over the moon" after welcoming Psalm

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): American reality TV star Jonathan Cheban said that Kim Kardashian is in "baby-bliss" after welcoming son, Psalm, with husband Kanye West.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:46 IST

Akshay Kumar trolled for not giving credit to Raveena Tandon in...

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from 'Mohra' featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon holds a special place in the heart of every 90s kid. Known for its sensuous dance moves, romantic lyrics and catchy beats, the track is surely a delight to watch even today.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:31 IST

Veteran Pakistani actor Zaheen Tahira hospitalised, several...

Karachi [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Veteran Pakistani actor Zaheen Tahira has been hospitalised in Karachi on Sunday following a cardiac attack and is currently on ventilator support, according to local media reports.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:46 IST

'Kabir Singh' sees excellent first weekend, mints Rs. 70.83 crore

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor's latest outing 'Kabir Singh', co-starring Kiara Advani, is continuing its winning streak at the box office. After earning Rs 20.21 crore on its first day to become the biggest opener for both the actors, the film achieved another feat by crossing the Rs

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:03 IST

Bebe Rexha slams body-shamers

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): Bebe Rexha has a befitting response for those who body shamed her recently.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 14:18 IST

Madonna's 'Madame X' tops Billboard 200 chart

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Madonna has topped the Billboard 200 chart with her ninth No. 1 album ' Madame X'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 13:53 IST

Bruno Mars, Beyonce and Cardi B among winners at BET Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): The much-awaited BET Awards hosted by Regina Hall at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, turned out to be a special night for many stars.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 13:17 IST

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' to release in Japan

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): After becoming one of the highest openers of this year, Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Kesari' is all set to win hearts in Japan. The historical drama, which entered the 100 crore club in just seven days, will hit the big screens in 'The Land of the Rising Sun' on August 16

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 13:03 IST

Eight months after marriage, Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner still...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): Supermodel Karlie Kloss who tied the knot with long-time boyfriend, Joshua Kushner in October, last year is still in the celebration mode.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 12:55 IST

Here's new release date for 'One Day'

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): The makers of Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta-starrer 'One Day' once again pushed the release date of the film from June 28 to July 5.

Read More
iocl