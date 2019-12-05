Rishi Kapoor returns to films, signs 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was on a break from Bollywood due to health reasons, is now back to the industry with his forthcoming flick, titled 'Sharmaji Namkeen'.

Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) in collaboration with MacGuffin Pictures (Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey), the film mark as Rishi Kapoor's first project post his return from the USA.

Taking to Twitter, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared a picture of the team with the caption, "IT'S OFFICIAL... #RishiKapoor returns to films with #SharmajiNamkeen... Costars #JuhiChawla... Directed by Hitesh Bhatia... Produced by Excel Entertainment [Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar] in collaboration with MacGuffin Pictures [Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey]".



Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, the 67-year-old actor would be sharing screens with evergreen actor Juhi Chawla, who was last seen in the 2014 film 'Gulaab Gang'. The two have previously collaborated in films like Daraar, Bol Radha Bol, Eena Meena Deeka, Saajan Ka Ghar and many more. (ANI)

