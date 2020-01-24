Rishi Kapoor shares throwback picture with veteran actor Pran reminiscing 'learning' days

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Friday reminisced his learning days in the Indian cinema by sharing throwback pictures along with legendary actor Pran.

The 67-year-old actor hopped on to Twitter and shared a monochrome picture from his childhood days along with a caption that read: "Man to man talk with the legend -- Pran Sahab. I have done more than 30/32 films with him. A learning curve!"



In the monochromatic picture, Rishi Kapoor is seen in a plain white shirt, looking up to speak with Pran, who is holding a cigarette and a glass in his hand and speaking to Rishi.

Earlier, the 'Namastey London' actor had also shared a monochrome picture of a lady and wrote "Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let's not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!!"

Rishi Kapoor, later on, disclosed the actor in a tweet and wrote, "The Legend Pran Sahab himself Many of you got it right. Congratulations. Pran Uncle was the master of disguise. This was not for a film but a personal family joke."



(ANI)

