Rishi Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Rishi Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor takes on paparazzi for creating noise on Diwali eve

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, known for his outspoken nature, was spotted ranting at the media on Diwali eve.
An unverified Instagram account shared the video wherein the actor can be seen losing his temper on the media for making ruckus outside a house where he seems to be enjoying the Diwali party.
"Don't make noise as we need to maintain our dignity in front of the world," Rishi said while scolding the photographers, who were capturing him in their camera lens.
In another bid, he calms himself down and continues: "Take the photographs, do your jobs, but don't make noise. I notice this all the time, you people yelling out 'look here, look there'. Please don't do that."
On being asked by a boy, who was playing the drums along with his band outside the house, if the rule applies to him as well, the veteran replied in smiles: "Yes, you can; it's your job."
Soothing down the situation the 67-year-old star continued: "I am a senior member of the industry; so please don't make noise. We wouldn't survive without them, and they wouldn't survive without us."
After a long stay in New York for the treatment of an unknown medical condition, veteran actor Kapoor returned to India after 11 months and 11 days.
During an almost year-long stay in NYC, the 'Prem Rog' actor was visited by a host of Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, and Javed Akhtar among others. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 17:35 IST

