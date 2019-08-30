Rishi Kapoor to return to Mumbai, Neetu Kapoor reveals what helped them get through tough times

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): With just a few days left for veteran actor Rishi Kapoor to return to Mumbai after spending almost a year in New York seeking treatment, Neetu Kapoor revealed what helped the couple go through hard times.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, Neetu wrote, "What helped us in this tough phase was some very very beautiful Lovely n good people !!! Gauri Shahrukh love you both and Kaajal is family, love her."

In the picture, Gauri and Kaajal can be seen sitting next to Neetu on a sofa while a jubilant Rishi can be seen raising a toast.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, an array of stars including Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher, Malaika Arora Khan, Arjun Kapoor and many more have earlier paid a visit to the ailing actor.

Rishi has been in NYC for nearly 10 months now where he has been seeking treatment for an unknown health condition.

While he has been in New York for quite a while, his last film outing 'Jhooti Kahin Ka' came out on July 19 where he shared screen space with Jimmy Shergill, Omkar Kapoor, Lillete Dubey, and Manoj Joshi. (ANI)

