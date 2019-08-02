Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Anupam Kher, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Image courtesy: Instagram
Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Anupam Kher, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Image courtesy: Instagram

Rishi Kapoor's homecoming countdown begins as more B-town folks visit him in NYC

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 12:33 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Rishi Kapoor, who has been in New York for nearly 10 months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition, has constantly found support in family and friends. The veteran actor has been visited by a slew of B-Town celebrities and joining the bandwagon are Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh.
They were accompanied by Anupam Kher, who is also in NYC. Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor is also in New York with him and has stuck by his side throughout the treatment.
Neetu took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of the group and announced the joyous countdown of their arrival back to India.
"Since our countdown has started the best way to celebrate was with ghar ka desi khana with the lovely strong n inspiring Genelia Ritesh and Hamara apna (now he is family) Anupam," she captioned the post.

Thanking Riteish, Genelia, and Anupam for spending the evening with him, Rishi also shared the same picture along with a cryptic caption about "an inspirational saga" narrated by Riteish. Not just that, he requested the 'Ek Villain' actor to publish it as well.
His tweet read, "Thank you @AnupamPKher @Riteishd @geneliad for visiting us. What an inspirational saga Riteish pleas publish it. Love all of you".
Riteish was quick to respond to the tweet and called it a "fantastic evening." He also thanked Neetu for being an "amazing host" and serving "incredible food."
"Thank you for a fantastic evening @chintskap sir, you are looking amazing & @geneliad & me were so happy to come see u. #Neetu mam - you are an amazing host, food was incredible & I want to repeat the same thing I told you 10 years ago when I first met you -You are so beautiful," he tweeted.
However, this wasn't Anupam's first visit. In July, Neetu had shared a photo, thanking the 'Baby' actor for supporting the couple and being there throughout.
"Always a pleasure spending time with Anupam. He has been a great support all through," she wrote.
Rishi recently enjoyed a fam-jam with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The beyond adorable pictures were shared by Neetu and Riddhima.
Rishi's children Ranbir and Riddhima keep visiting him from time to time. Over the past few months, several celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Kha, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, among others have paid a visit to the veteran actor.
Neetu, who is quite active on Instagram, keeps sharing pictures from their huddles.
The 'Mulk' actor, who went to the US in September last year, was last seen in 'Jhootha Kahin Ka', which released on July 19. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 12:37 IST

Halsey gives new hair goals with rainbow highlights

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Halsey who is known for being true-blue supporter of the LGBTQ community is now giving fans new hair goals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:52 IST

Jason Clarke to play Jerry West in HBO's drama 'Showtime'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Jason Clarke will be seen portraying NBA legend Jerry West in the forthcoming HBO series 'Showtime,' which is based on the members of American professional basketball team Los Angeles Lakers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:49 IST

Awkwafina likes using this celebrity's name instead of her own!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): American actor-rapper Awkwafina recently revealed that she sometimes goes by actor Michelle Pfeiffer's name because, why not!

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:40 IST

Jared Leto may join 'The Little Things' star cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): 'Suicide Squad' fame actor Jared Leto may board crime thriller 'The Little Things,' along with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:24 IST

This TV series is Meghan Markle's guilty pleasure

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): An interview from three years ago has surfaced recently, wherein Meghan Markle opened up about the television series she loves to binge-watch.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:18 IST

Taryn Manning reveals she went 'fully method' to play...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Actor Taryn Manning says she went "fully method" to play the character of inmate Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett in the popular Netflix series 'Orange Is The New Black', which took a toll on her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:47 IST

Cheat meal is like church for The Rock

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): No matter how flawless, fit and larger than life they seem, celebrities love binging on their favourite food, and that's what makes them relatable.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 08:22 IST

Cindy Barshop opens up about raising transgender son

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Actor Cindy Barshop, a single mother to 9-year-old twins, opened up about raising her kids, especially her transgender son, Jesse.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 02:28 IST

Anushka Sharma calls for 'severe punishment' in Jamshedpur rape case

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday took to Twitter to condemn the barbaric gang-rape and beheading of a 3-year-old girl in Jamshedpur.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 00:18 IST

Jessica Simpson trolled for colouring 7-Year-Old daughter Maxwell's hair

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): American singer Jessica Simpson recently got slammed on social media after she shared pictures of her 7-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew, where the latter can be seen getting her hair dyed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 00:18 IST

Julianne Hough reveals about her sexuality to husband Brooks Laich

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): After being married for two years, American singer Julianne Hough made a shocking revelation that she is not straight.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:50 IST

Netflix drops mysterious season 3 trailer of '13 Reasons Why'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Netflix finally dropped the first trailer of the upcoming third season of the controversial teen drama '13 Reasons Why', which is sure to send chills down your spine.

Read More
iocl