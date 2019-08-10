Rishi, Neetu attend Anupam Kher's autobiography launch

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The wait is over for fans waiting to read Anupam Kher's life story! The actor launched his autobiography 'Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly' in New York on Friday.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor attended the launch of the book organised at the Consulate General of India.

Thrilled to have Rishi at the book launch, Anupam wrote, "It was pure joy, love, warmth & happiness at the launch of my autobiography in @IndiainNewYork. Thank you @chintskap for your magnanimity. You are a real life HERO too. #NeetuKapoor for your grace. #RyanEggold @janeymontgomery for your love. #LessonsLifeTaughtMeUnknowingly."



Giving a sneak peek of the book launch event, the veteran actor shared pictures on his accounts.

Thanking Counsel General of India in New York Sandeep Chakravorty, Anupam wrote, "Thank you #CounselGeneral of India in NY @CHAKRAVIEW1971 Ji, Taruna ji, Dev ji, Uma ji & every member of the staff of @IndiainNewYork for your love, warmth & hospitality. You all added so much of dignity to the #Booklaunch of my autobiography #LessonsLifeTaughtMeUnknowingly."



Starting off with 'Saaransh' in 1984 to his recently released 'One Day', Kher has penned down a journey of 35 years in Bollywood.

In an interview given to ANI, Anupam shared that his book could be looked upon as an inspiration for all those coming in from small towns.

"It can be perceived as an inspiration for those who live in small towns or even big cities, come from the lower strata and do not have many resources. If I can reach here, then they can too," Anupam said while speaking to ANI.

Anupam-starrer 'One Day' featuring Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, and Murli Sharma had released on July 5. (ANI)

