Suniel Shetty, Manna Shetty, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor
Rishi, Neetu get a visit from Suniel, Manna Shetty in NYC

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 12:49 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): The countdown for Rishi Kapoor to return to his home began earlier this month and in the few days left in New York, the veteran received a visit from actor Suniel and wife Manna Shetty.
Rishi has been in NYC for nearly 10 months now where he has been seeking treatment for an unknown health condition. His recent rendezvous with the Shetty couple was shared as a picture on the micro-blogging site Twitter by Rishi himself.
He thanked Suniel and Manna for paying him a visit and wrote, "Thank you Sunil and Manna Shetty. You both are such a gem of a couple. God Bless! Love you guys."
Suniel reciprocated his love for the actor in the comment section where he wrote, "So so good to see Neetu ji and u sir. You were, you are and you will always be an inspiration. It was truly one of the most positive evenings."

The four looked stunning as they struck a pose with Manna and Neetu in the mid surrounded by Rishi and Suniel.
The actor earlier this month was visited by actor couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh along with veteran actor Anupam Kher and was treated with some "ghar ka desi khana", as Neetu shared on Instagram.
Rishi has been receiving visits from scores of people from the film fraternity who wished for his good health. He also enjoyed a fam-jam with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara.
While he has been in New York for quite a while, he last film outing 'Jhooti Kahin Ka' came out on July 19 where he shared screen space with Jimmy Shergill, Omkar Kapoor, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi. (ANI)

