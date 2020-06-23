Riteish Deshmukh extends birthday greetings to Anubhav Sinha

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday wished his friend-director Anubhav Sinha, who celebrated 54th birthday yesterday.

The 'Housefull' actor shared a monochrome picture of Sinha on Twitter and wished that his stories may "resonate with the heartbeat of every Indian."



"Dearest @anubhavsinha- wishing you a very happy birthday- May your stories resonate with the heart beat of every Indian. May your films forever question the wrong. Loads of love my friend," his tweet read.

Anubhav Sinha is an acclaimed director with movies such as 'Article 15,' 'Thappad,' 'Mulk,' and many more under his list of credits.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana thanked Sinha on his birthday for casting him in the widely appreciated crime-action movie 'Article 15'.

Khurrana on Monday hopped on to Instagram to share a picture from the 2019 released movie set and noted that he is looking forward to their next collaboration.

The actor-director is teaming up for an action-thriller which is slated to hit the theatres on October 16.

Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad' was one of the other recently released movies of Sinha that got rave reviews from the moviegoers and critics alike.

The flick revolves around the theme of domestic violence. 'Thappad' was released in February, this year, and features Pannu as the protagonist who refuses to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships. (ANI)

