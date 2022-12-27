Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'souza's romantic track 'Sukh Kalale' from 'Ved' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming Marathi romantic action film 'Ved' unveiled the new song 'Sukh Kalale' on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Ritiesh shared the song, which he captioned, "Listen to my favorite song from Ved - Sukh Kalale. Song out now!."

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the song is penned and composed by the music director duo Ajay- Atul.

The happy romantic track showcases Riteish and Genelia's romantic side in the film.

Soon after the 'Grand Masti' actor shared the song fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.



"Khup sundar song sir," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "It will be a hit Ritesh music is awesome and the couple has an outstanding chemistry on screen."

"Super Excited for the movie," a fan commented.

'Ved' marks the directorial debut of the 'Masti' actor and is all set to hit the theatres on December 30, 2022.

The film also features actor Salman Khan in a guest appearance role.

Riteish was recently seen in the comedy film 'Mister Mummy' along with Genelia and Mahesh Manjrekar. Helmed by Shaad Ali, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be seen in an upcoming horror comedy 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem and in Sajid Khan's comedy '100%' alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill. (ANI)

