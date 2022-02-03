Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia heap praises on each other on their 10th wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have completed 10 years of marital bliss.

On Thursday, the two took to their respective social media handles and penned heartfelt posts for each other.

"Being with you is the greatest blessing of my life. Sharing laughter, tears, joy, struggles, fears, happiness, we have walked these miles holding each other's hands, a step at a time. With you by my side I feel I could do anything," Riteish wrote.



"Thank you for being you. Happy 10th Anniversary Baiko. I love you @geneliad" he added.



On the other hand, Genelia posted a beautiful montage of memorable memories she shared with Riteish on movie sets.



"Dearest Riteish, 10years is definitely a milestone, and knowing me, today would be just the 2 of us leaving town, celebrating, dancing, dining, and endless hugs. But with tight schedules and work taking the better of us, I realise, what is the true meaning of celebrating- You directing for the first time and I get to be part of it, me acting after 10 years and you are part of it and together we put our sweat and blood and life into something we chose together and if this isn't a celebration then what else is?

We've been partners in love, partnering parents, business partners and Thank God for #Vedd where we get to be partners who help each other, build dreams and try and fulfil them together. I will celebrate you every day and ya the endless hugs will still stay on - you definitely can't escape that part Happy Anniversary," she captioned the post.

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They are doting parents to two kids, Rahyl and Riaan. (ANI)

