Riteish Deshmukh heads to his hometown Latur for Diwali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to celebrate this Diwali in his hometown Latur in Maharashtra.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Riteish shared a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations with his wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh, sons Riaan and Rahyl, and other children of the family.

He added the caption, "Deepawali ki Happy Happy shubhkamnaaye - From our family to yours. @geneliad Avir, Avan, Riaan and Rahyl (missing Vansh and Diviyanaa)."



In another post, Riteish revealed that he is in his hometown to celebrate Diwali.



"Diwali in Babhalgaon, Latur," he wrote the caption.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be next seen in the film 'Visfot' with actors Fardeen Khan and Krystle D'souza.

He has also recently hosted a show 'Ladies vs Gentleman' with Genelia.

The actor is all set to make his digital debut with Netflix's 'Plan A Plan B', co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia. (ANI)

