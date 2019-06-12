Riteish Deshmukh joins cast of 'Baaghi 3'

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor is all set to reunite with her 'Ek Villain' co-star Riteish Deshmukh, who is the latest entrant to the cast of 'Baaghi 3'.

This will be the sixth film of the 'Banjo' actor with Sajid Nadiadwala, who is producing the third instalment of the Tiger Shroff-starrer. The duo earlier collaborated on three instalments of 'Housefull', as well as 'Heyy Babby'.

"Woohoooo! So excited to be a rebel with @Riteishd you again after Ek Villain! Let's do this! Baaghi3," Shraddha tweeted on Wednesday.



For the 'Stree' actor, this film will mark the third project with Sajid after 'Baaghi' and 'Chhichhore' (shooting for which recently wrapped up).

Further details of the character to be portrayed by Riteish has been kept under the wraps. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

While the first instalment of "Baaghi" featured Shraddha as the female lead, the 2018 sequel had Disha Patani opposite Tiger Shroff.

Tiger was last seen in the film 'Student of The Year 2' with debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey. Shraddha, on the other hand, is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Saaho' opposite South Indian superstar Prabhas. (ANI)

