Riteish Deshmukh, Image courtesy: Instagram
Riteish Deshmukh, Image courtesy: Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh makes eco-friendly Ganesha idol at home

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:31 IST

New Delhi (India), Sep 3 (ANI): Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations come with a number of environmental issues and risks as thousands of people immerse the idols made of Plaster of Paris and toxic paints that do not dissolve in water properly and end up polluting and choking the already dying water bodies.
In a bid to save the Indian water bodies and spread the message of 'eco-friendly' Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is known for his DIY videos on Twitter, recently shared how he made an eco-friendly Ganpati idol from scratch at home.
The 40-year-old actor shared a video which shows how he made a creative idol using mud clay and wished his fans a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.
"I made the Ganesha idol at home out of Mud-clay. I want to be responsible towards my environment, hope we can leave a better-cleaner planet for our children. They learn from what they see. Wishing you all happiness and prosperity #HappyGaneshChaturthi #ecofriendly #GanpatiBappaMorya," he wrote alongside the video.


However, this is not the first time that the 'Ek Villain' actor has promoted the 'Go Green' and 'eco-friendly' concept. Last year too the star made an eco-friendly Ganpati idol at home for Ganesh Chaturthi.
The 10-day annual festival, which marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, is celebrated with much fervour across western and southern India. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began on September 2. Visarjan will take place on September 12.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish has a number of films in the pipeline including 'Housefull 4', 'Marjaavaan', 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji'. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 02:00 IST

And now, get ready to relive your favourite moments from 'Koffee...

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan', which concluded its sixth season in February, is coming back to TV already!

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:27 IST

Bachchans, Vidya Balan, Sachin Tendulkar arrive at Antilia for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Ambanis on Monday hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home Antilia, which saw several members from the film fraternity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:43 IST

Harshvardhan Kapoor shows love for sisters Sonam, Rhea with tattoos

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): Harshvardhan Kapoor opted for the best way to express his affection for sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:08 IST

Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in full swing

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): A number of Bollywood celebrities put their best step forward to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:56 IST

Here's how John Singleton's friends are honouring the late filmmaker

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Several friends of American film director John Singleton have joined hands to judge a short film contest created to honour the late filmmaker.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:49 IST

Keith Urban stuns audience with Taylor Swift's 'Lover' cover

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Australian singer Keith Urban stunned the audience at the Washington State Fair on Saturday night after he took the stage and performed a cover of Taylor Swift's new song 'Lover.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:54 IST

Miranda Lambert gives sweet shout-out to husband Brendan...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): American country music singer Miranda Lambert recently paid tribute to her husband and police officer Brendan McLoughlin, during her concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:59 IST

Brian Austin Green joins Douglas Emerson at charity event to...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): American actor Brian Austin Green on Friday reunited with his former onscreen best friend Douglas Emerson at the Peach Pit charity pop-up to honour late Luke Perry.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:17 IST

Queen Elizabeth plays prank on American tourists!

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II surprised all when she played a prank on a group of American tourists who bumped into her while strolling around Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:04 IST

Dwayne Johnson, Bryan Cranston and others wish Kevin Hart for...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Actors Dwayne Johnson, Terry Crews, and Bryan Cranston are amongst the A-listers who extended best wishes and prayed for the speedy recovery of Kevin Hart after the comedian sustained injuries in a car crash on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:47 IST

Lady Gaga, Daniel Horton spend time at music concert in LA

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): American singer Lady Gaga seems to be having a great time with her rumored boyfriend, Daniel Horton, as the duo were spotted at the Pasadena Daydream Music Festival in California on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:47 IST

First-weekend report: 'Saaho' inches towards Rs 80 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Saaho' that struck gold at the box office on the very first day of its release by minting Rs 24.40 crore is inching towards clocking Rs 80 crore at the box office.

Read More
iocl