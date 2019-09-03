Riteish Deshmukh makes eco-friendly Ganesha idol at home

New Delhi (India), Sep 3 (ANI): Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations come with a number of environmental issues and risks as thousands of people immerse the idols made of Plaster of Paris and toxic paints that do not dissolve in water properly and end up polluting and choking the already dying water bodies.

In a bid to save the Indian water bodies and spread the message of 'eco-friendly' Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is known for his DIY videos on Twitter, recently shared how he made an eco-friendly Ganpati idol from scratch at home.

The 40-year-old actor shared a video which shows how he made a creative idol using mud clay and wished his fans a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

"I made the Ganesha idol at home out of Mud-clay. I want to be responsible towards my environment, hope we can leave a better-cleaner planet for our children. They learn from what they see. Wishing you all happiness and prosperity #HappyGaneshChaturthi #ecofriendly #GanpatiBappaMorya," he wrote alongside the video.

However, this is not the first time that the 'Ek Villain' actor has promoted the 'Go Green' and 'eco-friendly' concept. Last year too the star made an eco-friendly Ganpati idol at home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The 10-day annual festival, which marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, is celebrated with much fervour across western and southern India. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began on September 2. Visarjan will take place on September 12.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish has a number of films in the pipeline including 'Housefull 4', 'Marjaavaan', 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji'. (ANI)