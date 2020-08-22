Riteish Deshmukh marks Ganesh Chaturthi by making eco-friendly idol with his munchkins

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh marked the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday by making an eco-friendly Ganesha idol using old newspapers with his sons Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh.

The 'Housefull' actor took to Twitter to share a video of himself in the process of making the idol of Lord Ganesha at his home.

As the video begins, Riaan and Rahyl are seen tearing old newspapers and giving them the shape of small balls, which they later joined together with the help of their actor father to make the Ganpati idol.

The kids are then seen painting the idol with bright golden watercolour as they sing, "Happy Birthday to Ganpati bappa."

The handmade eco-friendly Ganpati idol is then seen seated at a pedestal decorated with flowers and diyas (earthen lamps).

The video ends with the two munchkins dressed in kurta pyjamas for the occasion and saying, "We have the eco-friendly Ganpati bappa, Ganpati bappa morya."

"#HappyGaneshChaturthi - wishing happiness and prosperity to you and your entire family. #EcofriendlyGanesha from Riaan & Rahyl," Deshmukh wrote in the caption of the video.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, begins on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan.

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states. (ANI)

