Riteish Deshmukh pens down heartwarming note for 'Baiko' Genelia on 9th wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday marked his ninth wedding anniversary with 'Baiko' Genelia Dsouza by penning down a heartwarming note of the special occasion.

The 'Ek Villain' star took to Instagram and shared a love-soaked picture featuring the duo.

The photo-sees Deshmukh and Genelia dressed in traditional attires as the 'Dhamaal' actor rests his head on his wife's shoulder and takes a nap. The adorable picture sees the 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' star smiling as her husband rests on her shoulder.





The 'Marjaavan' star captioned the post with an adorable note. He wrote, "This is my resting place forever, I will live here, for this is the home I desired, Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad."'

Genelia also chimed into the comments section and wrote, " I Love You, (along with red heart emoticon)."

The gorgeous couple tied the knot in 2012. They are proud parents to two kids, 5-year-old Riaan Deshmukh and 3-year-old Rahyl Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish, who was last seen in the 2020 Bollywood film 'Baaghi 3', has three movies in the pipeline -- 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Housefull 5' and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji'. (ANI)

