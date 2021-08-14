Riteish Deshmukh remembers father Vilasrao Deshmukh on death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): On the occasion of the ninth death anniversary of his father Vilasrao Deshmukh, actor Riteish Deshmukh penned an emotional post on social media.

"Miss you every day papa," he wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the note, Riteish posted a throwback video, where he can be seen putting his hand through a sleeve of his father's kurta and recalling his warmth and love.





Riteish's wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh, too, expressed her love for her late father-in-law.

Taking to Instagram, Genelia wrote, "I know this is the look, you have on all of us, wherever you are, because our loved ones never ever really leave us, they keep loving us, looking after us, showing us the right path and for me it's the highest form of love, to just be able to feel it even when you don't see it..We Miss You Papa ..I'm sure you spreading your charm, wherever you are."

Two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh passed away on August 14, 2012, due to multiple organ failure. (ANI)

