Riteish Deshmukh shares video of sweet gesture by cops for boy celebrating birthday in lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Friday shared a heart-warming video of cops singing 'Happy Birthday' to a kid who is celebrating his birthday without friends due to the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus cases.

The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video from the USA where a kid is seen sitting alone in the gallery with his dad while a group of patrol cars appear on the road and his father says 'Hi' to the cops while one of the cops replies, "We know it's your birthday that you're spending it in quarantine," after which the cops start singing 'Happy Birthday' to the birthday boy in unison.

The father cheers the officers by clapping and hooting. He had specially called the Police and told them that it was his son's birthday and no one came due to the coronavirus in response to which the officials planned this gesture to make the birthday boy's day special.

The birthday boy is seen highly elated on seeing the cops sing. His dad thanks the cops who leave the place with wailing sirens.

The 'Housefull' actor wrote alongside the video, "What a good gesture. In USA, a father called Police and told it was his son's birthday and no one came due to COVID-19. See the amazing response from Police!"



The post received more than 1 lakh views within one hour of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

Meanwhile, Riteish is currently at home amid the nationwide lockdown which has been imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's count of positive cases of coronavirus reached 13,387, of which 11,201 are active cases. 3,205 cases have been reported from Maharashtra. (ANI)