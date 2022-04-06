Riteish Deshmukh stuffs his belly with food to gain weight for 'Mister Mummy'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Riteish Deshmukh is busy eating lots of food to gain weight for his role in the film 'Mister Mummy', co-starring his wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Housefull' actor shared a clip in which he can be seen eating a thali full of rice, roti, dal and sabzi. His belly can be seen protruding out of his shirt, unbuttoned at the tummy area.

"When your director asks you to put on weight for the film #MisterMummy," he added to the video.

Fans flooded the comments section with the 'face with tears of joy' emoticons.

"Too good," a social media user wrote.

"Superb Bhai G," another added.



According to the film's team, 'Mister Mummy' revolves around a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children.

Directed by Shaad Ali, the comedy-drama is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaad Ali and Siva Ananth. (ANI)