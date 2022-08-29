Riteish Deshmukh, Tamanna Bhatia starrer 'Plan A Plan B' teaser out now

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming romantic comedy 'Plan A Plan B' unveiled the teaser of their film.

Taking to Instagram, Netflix shared the teaser of the film which they captioned, "A divorce lawyer and a matchmaker are a match? Will they make it or break it. Watch 'Plan A Plan B' to find out! Coming soon.#HarDinFilmyOnNetflix ."

Tamanna, also shared the teaser which she captioned, "Plans kuch bhi ho, humse achi planning koi nahi kar sakta... hai na @riteishd? #PlanAPlanB coming on the 30th of September, only on Netflix! Stay tuned #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix."

'Plan A Plan B' showcases the story of a wedding planner Nirali Vora (played by Tamanna Bhatia) and a divorce lawyer Kaustubh Choughale (played by Riteish) who falls in love despite having opposite opinion on love.

The film is set to stream on Netflix from September 30, 2022.

Soon after the makers unveiled the short teaser, fans swamped the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"Can't wait to see Ritesh on screen again" a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Tamanna Bhatia is So gorgeous."

Meanwhile, Riteish will also be seen in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

He also has 'Mr Mummy' a comedy film alongside Genelia Deshmukh and in '100%' alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill.

Tamanna, on the other hand, will be next seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's next 'Babli Bouncer', which is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23, 2022. (ANI)