Riteish Deshmukh's hilarious birthday wish to Ajay Devgn, shares TikTok video

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn, who ringed in his 51st birthday on Thursday, received a hilarious birthday wish from his 'Total Dhamaal' co-star and good friend Riteish Deshmukh.

To wish his fellow co-star, Riteish shared a funny TikTok video on Twitter that had a background track from one of Ajay's songs.

In the shared video, Riteish is seen devastated amid a pile of utensils to be washed while, his wife Genelia acting a boss adds more to count.

"Happy Birthday Dearest @ajaydevgnSome isolation humour with @geneliadon one of your songs- have a great one my brother," he captioned the post.



Meanwhile, the ever young actor of Bollywood Anil Kapoor also extended his birthday wishes to the 'Singham' star on Twitter.



Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn!! Working with you has always been a memorable experience! Looking forward to many more! Hope you have a great birthday with your near and dear ones at home!" the tweet read.

Sharing a picture with the birthday boy, actor Sanjay Dutt too shared his wishes on Twitter.



Happy Birthday, brother @ajaydevgn. It's always been so great working with you & I wish you a wonderful year ahead, love you always!" he wrote.

Earlier the day, many other Bollywood names including, Vivek Oberoi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rakul Preet and more extended their birthday wishes to the star. (ANI)

