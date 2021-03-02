Riteish Deshmukh's 'superheroes' Flash, Black Panther send adorable birthday message for Tiger Shroff

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): As Bollywood's action hero Tiger Shroff turns a year older on Tuesday, his 'Baaghi 3' co-star star Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday wished him on a special day with a touching note from sons Riaan and Rahyl and wife Genelia Deshmukh.

The 'Ek Villain' star took to Twitter to post the super cute voice note from his two kids Riaan (who has the nickname of superhero Black Panther), and Rahyl (as Flash).



The forty-seven seconds' audio begins with Riaan saying, "Happy birthday Tiger uncle, this is Flash wishing you, the superhero," while Riaan adds in, " Happy birthday Tiger uncle here is Black Panther wishing you."

Following the adorable birthday greetings by his sons, Riteish joined in to say, "Hey Tiger, wishing you a very very very happy birthday, God bless you, wishing you loads of success."

Sending best wishes, Genelia added, "Happy birthday Tiger, lots of love, hope to see you soon."

As the voice note concludes the 'Baaghi 3' star's sons sing happy birthday gleefully in unison.

Deshmukh captioned the note as, "Happy Birthday@iTIGERSHROFFlove Riaan (Black Panther), Rahyl (Flash),@geneliad & yours truly. #HappyBirthdayTigerShroff."

Deshmukh also shared a still from 'Baaghi 3' and penned a birthday note for Shroff on Instagram.

"My brother @tigerjackieshroff - wishing you a very happy birthday- you are one of the hardest working actors I have had pleasure to work with. Love you man - Riaan and Rahyl send their love ."



Earlier in the day, the 'Heropanti' star received scores of birthday wishes from celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. (ANI)