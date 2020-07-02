Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh pledge to donate organs on National Doctor's Day

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): On the occasion of National Doctor's Day, star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have pledged to donate their organs.

Both Genelia and Riteish shared their noble decision through a video that they posted on Instagram.

In the video, the two are seen talking about how they have been thinking about organ donation and how they believe that "the gift of life" is the greatest.

"Aaj 1st July ko hum ye kehna chahte hain aur aapko ye batana chaahte hain ki hum dono ne ek pledge liya hai (Today, on July 1 we want to tell you about something that we have pledged), we have decided to donate our organs," said Riteish Deshmukh.

"Yes, we pledge have pledged to donate our organs and for us there's no better gift then the gift of life," Genelia added to Riteish's statement.

The couple later in the video also urged people to take the route of organ donation as it is a suitable form of charity for them. (ANI)

