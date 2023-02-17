Ritika Singh's kidnapping thriller 'InCar' trailer out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): After the first look poster, the makers of the 'InCar' starring Ritika Singh unveiled the intriguing and highly thought-provoking trailer on Friday.

The storyline of the film holds a very gripping narrative and will leave you hooked to your seat till it's end. 'InCar' is helmed by debutant director, Harsh Warrdhan and is inspired by true events, the film is all set to release in theatres on March 3, 2023.

'InCar' is produced by Sajid Qureshi and presented by Inbox Pictures. The production house is known for their films like Abhay Deol's 'Nanu Ki Jaanu', Govinda's 'FryDay' as well as their prominent work in the South Industry.

Speaking about the film Ritika Singh said, " InCar is an experience which every woman in this country has felt - The harassment with words, the double-meaning jokes, the lust and the rampant disregard for the law. The story explores how some men objectify other women but guard the honor of their mothers and sisters. It's a human story that audiences of all ages will relate to."

Adding to it, director Harsh Warrdhan said, "InCar is a realistic, hard-hitting, and tense kidnapping story that takes place inside a speeding car. It shows the psychological trauma of a girl who suddenly finds herself in a life-and-death situation."

The film depicts the survival journey of a kidnapped girl and the film is shot entirely in a moving car, in the state of Haryana. 'InCar' stars Ritika Singh, Manish Jhanjholia, Sandeep Goyat, Sunil Soni, and Gyan Prakash in pivotal roles. (ANI)

