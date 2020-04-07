'Rock On' actor Purab Kohli says he and family just recovered from COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): 'Rock On' actor Purab Kohli on Tuesday said that he and his family suffered from symptoms of COVID-19 and their general physician says that they might have contracted the virus.

The VJ-turned actor took to Instagram to share the details and said that he and his family are still recovering.

"Hey guys, we've just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with Covid-19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness," the 41-year-old actor wrote in the post.

Purab then highlighted the fact that his daughter Inaya was the one in the family to observe the symptoms followed by wife Lucy and himself. His son Osian was the last one to have experienced the symptoms.

"Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and cold for two days. Then Lucy got it more in the chest, quite similar to the cough symptom everyone has been talking about. Then me, I got a solid cold for one day which was horrid then it vanished and this irritating cough set in for 3 days," the 'Rock-On' actor wrote.

"Three of us had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue. Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day," he added.

The actor who is currently living in London with his family then said that he is constantly in touch with his physician over phone.

"We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and its rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it. Just wanted to share it with you if it helps reduce the panic a little to know someone who has had it and is fine," he said.

The 'Jal' actor also shared some of the homemade techniques to fight the symptoms of COVID-19.



"On Wednesday last week we were out of self-imposed quarantine and are not contagious any longer. We were doing 4 to 5 steams and salt water gargles a day, ginger haldi honey mixtures to sooth the throat really helped," he said.

"Also warm water bottles on the chest really helped relax the chest. Hot baths helped the flu feelings. And of course lots and lots of rest even now after two weeks we can feel our bodies still recovering," he added.

Kohli ended the note by asking everyone to stay safe and at home.

Earlier Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for coronavirus. She recovered and got discharged from Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday. (ANI)

