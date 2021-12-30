Rohit Saraf is looking forward to working on new scripts in 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Actor Rohit Saraf is all set to explore different acting roles in the new year.

"I hope the viewers enjoy my performance in Mismatched Season 2 and Vikram Vedha as well. I am looking forward to working on new scripts and experimenting more as an actor in the coming year," Rohit shared.



He also took a look back at 2021 and felt grateful for being able to showcase his skills in 'Feels Like Ishq'.

"2021 was a challenging year for obvious reasons, but I am very grateful to have had a chance of showcasing my work in Feels Like Ishq and earlier in Mismatched. More than that, I am glad to receive so much love from the audience for my roles. It encourages me to explore more as an artist," Rohit added.

Rohit is currently in Darjeeling to ring in the New Year there. (ANI)

